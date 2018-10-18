Grand Rapids Launches New “Live Like A Local” Campaign

There’s a trend in travel right now where tourists want to do a little more than visit all the spots Google told them about the night before. The folks at Visit Grand Rapids recognize this, and that’s what’s inspired their new “Live Like A Local” ad campaign.

“Local people tend to know where are the best place to eat, the best places to shop, the best places to dine, best places to lodge and the things that are going on in a community, and so we thought we would take that theory of local places, uniqueness and we would elevate it,” says Megan Christianson, the executive director of Visit Grand Rapids.

The campaign ads tell the stories of the people who make Grand Rapids special. There are nine videos total that show people from all walks of life.

“For me, I’m kind of a people-person, so what I really like the best about Grand Rapids are there are all kinds of people that are here, and no matter where you go, there’s always somebody that will want to stop and visit with you and share stories about what their doing and ask questions about what you’re doing,” says Sharon Marty, a retired kindergarten teacher who is featured in one of the ads.

“It’s a testament to being a like great place to raise a family. My sisters were both able to come back. They both have really great jobs. One directs an art gallery, one works at the Blandin Foundation,” says Bill Marshall, the Itasca Community College enrollment director, who is also featured in one of the ads.

From outdoor adventures to dining and an eclectic art scene, the ads shows that there’s something for everyone in the town.

David Marty, retired director of the Reif Center and featured in one of the ads, says, “There is a true artistic vibrancy here in the community, and today with the Reif Center and with Macrostie Art Center and with all the festivals and celebrations in town, it’s a great place to celebrate, to see top tier artists.”

The campaign encourages everyone to come visit but also reminds viewers that Grand Rapids is great place to stay long-term and live.

“Owning a business here in Grand Rapids is a lot of fun because networking is very, very personal. So, if we offer a product at [our bed and breakfast] or we want to advertise or if we want to send people somewhere, we know who’s at the other end of that,” says Johnnie Fulton, the owner of the Green Heron Bed and Breakfast.

To take a look at the full ad campaign, click here.