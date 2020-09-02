Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport to Receive Grant for Airport Infrastructure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport will receive more than $4 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve airport infrastructure.

U.S. Representative Pete Stauber announced Tuesday that the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport is set to receive a grant for $4.4 million for runway rehabilitation. Part of the grant is funded by the CARES Act, which Stauber helped pass back in March.

