DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Housing Market For Recreational Homes Sees A Surplus

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

Grand Rapids is the place to be for families with young children and retirees because of a housing surplus, according to a recent survey of RE/MAM brokers and agents in Minnesota.

“Housing surplus really relates to the fact that there are more homes for sale than we’ll sell in a given season,” said RE/MAX Thousand Lakes Broker/Owner Wendy Uzelac.

With a housing surplus, the buyer has more options when choosing a property with a better price point. Sellers are affected by having to be careful with the price tag they place on a home.

“They’re some really great properties out there, just a variety of places,” said Uzelac. “We have over 1,000 lakes in our county alone and that really affords the buyer a lot of choices.”

There are several reasons why Grand Rapids is considered a popular destination for a vacation home.

“There’s everything from things on acreage, nice clear lakes, deep lakes, sand beach that doesn’t have a lot of elevation and it’s still what would be considered an affordable second home or lake home,” said Uzelac.

The lake season is during March through November and is weather dependent. A quick search in the Itasca County Board of Realtors multiple listings service database shows hundreds of residential properties on the market and the current deals.

“We have properties for sale anywhere from the hundred thousand dollar price point and a little bit below that all the way up to upper bracket luxury homes, which for are area would be approaching $1 million.”

When you are ready to purchase your vacation home, here are a few tips.

“They can really benefit from the market knowledge of a local agent and that will really help them focus in on the right properties that meet their needs, wants and desires and be able to purchase them at an affordable price for them,” said Uzelac.

In comparison, the average price of a recreational property in the Brainerd Lakes area ranges from $350,000 to $500,000.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Found Competent

Grand Rapids Man Will Receive Settlement For Wrongful Arrest

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Community Spotlight: Follow The Yellow Brick Road To The Wizard Of Oz Festival

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Group At CLC Is Showing Kindness One Rock At A Time

Motivation and inspiration were the driving factors of getting the project up and running. Even though the group that created and distributed the
Posted on Aug. 29 2017

Latest Stories

Group At CLC Is Showing Kindness One Rock At A Time

Posted on Aug. 29 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota State Fair DNR Exhibit

Posted on Aug. 29 2017

Decision Awaits In Minnesota Supreme Court Over Budget Veto

Posted on Aug. 29 2017

New College Students In Grand Rapids Take A Lesson In Financial Responsibility

Posted on Aug. 29 2017

Measles Outbreak Declared Over In Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.