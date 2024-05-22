Grand Rapids Hosts Unified Softball, 1st Unified Sporting Event in School History

Grand Rapids has been a Unified Champion School for several years, incorporating Unified sports into the physical education department to help grow the program. One week ago, the Thunderhawks hosted their first ever Unified sporting event, a series of softball games with Cloquet. And although they kept score, the days’ success was better measured by the number of faces boasting smiles and the friendships forged on the diamond.

Throwing the ball, hitting the ball, and catching the ball are all fundamental parts of the game of softball. But having fun is also important, among other things.

“Probably just hanging out together … and winning,” said Grady, one of Grand Rapids Unified partners. “But having fun,” he said with a smile.

“Having fun!” agreed Bryce, a Unified athlete.

Equally as important is giving athletes with physical and cognitive disabilities the same opportunities to compete as athletes without disabilities.

“People think I can’t do some stuff when I can,” said Alexa, another Unified athlete competing that day. “It gets on my nerves because it’s annoying. I want to be able to prove to people that I can do stuff like this.”

And there will be more opportunities as the Unified physical education program grows. In fact, it’s grown so much that Grand Rapids currently has a 2-1 ratio of partners to athletes, despite the fact that Unified partners don’t receive credit for participating in the class and give up their free period to do so.

“Nothing as forced, nothing is directed,” points out Mandy Stephens, head of the Unified phys ed program. “They all just step up and I enjoy watching, watching our youth do what they do best, and that’s make each other’s day better.”

This day was no different, with the Unified athletes and their partners expressing what they enjoyed most about playing softball together.

One Unified athlete, Wyatt, said his favorite position is catcher. His Unified partner Grant, with one arm draped over Wyatt’s shoulder, said his favorite part of the day was “hitting some bombs and … hanging out Wyatt.”

Another Unified athlete, Gabe, said he enjoyed softball or baseball because “it was fun!” His unified partner Anna said, “I really enjoy that everyone feels loved and honored and just as feels like they can have people that are there for them, honoring all their strengths and abilities.”

In the future, Stephens says she hopes they can do a Unified hockey event due to Grand Rapids’ deep roots in the sport.