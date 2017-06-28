DONATE

Grand Rapids High School Names New Hockey Coach

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 28 2017
Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) announced Chris Marinucci as the new head hockey coach. Marinucci has been the assistant coach since 2015.

“I’ve been with the team for two years.,” said Marinucci. “I think the program is on the right track, and I’m excited to be the head coach and continue that growth.”

Marinucci played for GRHS as a student before moving on to college and eventually playing professional hockey. While at the University of Minnesota Duluth, he won the 1994 Hobey Baker Award, an award given to the NCAA player who best exhibits strength of character both on and off the ice. Marinucci was also named the USA Hockey Player of the Year and was a member of the 1997 USA World Championship Team.

“We’re very excited to have Chris be the head coach running our boys hockey program,” said Activities Director Anne Campbell. “He’s been a player here, an assistant coach here and has had a great playing career not only at GRHS, but through college and professionally. We’re  looking forward to Chris continuing the rich tradition for Grand Rapids Hockey.”

 

