Grand Rapids’ Hain, BSU Hockey’s Zmolek Invited to Wild Training Camp

The Minnesota Wild open their training camp on Thursday, and two local hockey standouts have been invited to participate.

Gavin Hain of Grand Rapids is one of the 57 players vying for a spot on the roster. The forward was a captain of the 2016-17 Thunderhawks team that won the Class AA state title.

And BSU fans might recognize Will Zmolek’s name. The former Beaver defenseman was also invited to skate with some of the best the NHL has to offer. Since graduating, he’s spent the past two years playing for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Reading Royals, and was signed this year to play for the Iowa Wild.