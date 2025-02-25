Grand Rapids-Greenway’s Mercury Bischoff Crowned Ms. Hockey 2025

She’s been one of the state’s best for the past six years, and on Sunday, Grand Rapids-Greenway senior forward Mercury Bischoff was crowned Ms. Hockey 2025.

The annual award is given to the best senior girls’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota, and this season, Bischoff finished as the state’s leading goal scorer with 58 and the state’s leading point scorer with 86.

But when asked about the honor, she humbly replied, “I thought it was for sure a possibility, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up just in case nothing happened. But it’s always exciting to think, ‘Oh, maybe this can happen.'”

Bischoff is one of just five girls’ hockey players from the northern part of Minnesota to win the award, and the first in 14 years. “Not many people even get to that spot, just from like anywhere, considering you only get one person out of the state [who wins],” she said. “So I think it’s fascinating that somebody from the north [wins the award] because it represents what northern hockey is like.”

Mercury Bischoff will also leave as the career leading scorer for the Lightning with 381 points. Next year, she will play the Mavericks at Minnesota State-Mankato.