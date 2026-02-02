Feb 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids/Greenway Top Thief River Falls in OT to Finish Regular Season

At Yanmar Arena on Saturday, before Bemidji State women’s hockey game defeated #13 Minnesota State in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-Off Classic, Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey hosted Thief River Falls.

Late in the first period, the Lightning’s Lily DeBay broke the ice to make it 1-0, but the Wildcats tied it in the second. Skipping ahead to the third period, Kate Carlson’s goal gave GRG a 3-1 lead, but TRF soon brought it back to within one and tied it with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.

But the Lightning wouldn’t let the momentum swing get the best of them, as Brooke Troumbly got a greasy goal in OT to give them the 4-3 win. Grand Rapids/Greenway finished the regular season 16-5-1 and earned the 4-seed in the Section 7AA tournament, where they’ll face Blaine.

