Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Pulls Ahead in 2nd Period to Beat Bemidji 5-2

Complete game highlights from Grand Rapids/Greenway’s 5-2 win over Bemidji For @grglightning:

#12 Mercury Bischoff🚨🚨🍏🍏

#24 Kate Carlson🚨🚨

#8 Kylie DeBay🚨

#16 Mira Rajala🍏

#4 Sophie Carlson🍏 For @girlshockeyBHS:

#22 Bailey Rupp🚨

#27 Millie Knott🚨

#2 Megan Berg🍏 pic.twitter.com/wGCVC8rFMs — Charlie Yaeger (@ShotOfYaegerIV) January 8, 2025

Bemidji and Grand Rapids-Greenway met earlier this season at Yanmar Arena, a contest that pitted two of the state’s best girls’ hockey players against one another: Bailey Roop for the Lumberjacks and Mercury Bischoff for the Lightning. Neither disappointed, scoring a combined six goals in a back-and-forth affair that ended in a 6-4 Jacks victory.

On Tuesday, the teams picked up where they left off with a Class AA top 20 showdown, with 17th-ranked Bemidji hosting 15th-ranked Grand Rapids-Greenway.

Bemidji had the 2-1 lead late in the first, but with Rapids shorthanded, Bischoff got loose and knotted the game at 2-2. And on the exact same penalty kill just 43 second later, Bischoff got another, letting Grand Rapids/Greenway take the lead for good. The Lightning ultimately won 5-2 in an offensive spectacle by both squads.