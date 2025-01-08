Jan 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Pulls Ahead in 2nd Period to Beat Bemidji 5-2

Bemidji and Grand Rapids-Greenway met earlier this season at Yanmar Arena, a contest that pitted two of the state’s best girls’ hockey players against one another: Bailey Roop for the Lumberjacks and Mercury Bischoff for the Lightning. Neither disappointed, scoring a combined six goals in a back-and-forth affair that ended in a 6-4 Jacks victory.

On Tuesday, the teams picked up where they left off with a Class AA top 20 showdown, with 17th-ranked Bemidji hosting 15th-ranked Grand Rapids-Greenway.

Bemidji had the 2-1 lead late in the first, but with Rapids shorthanded, Bischoff got loose and knotted the game at 2-2. And on the exact same penalty kill just 43 second later, Bischoff got another, letting Grand Rapids/Greenway take the lead for good. The Lightning ultimately won 5-2 in an offensive spectacle by both squads.

