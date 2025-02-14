Feb 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Falls to Andover 7-3 in Section Final

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Home Page Icons 7

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Secures 10th Straight Section Title with Win Over Crookston

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Defeats Brainerd in Final Game of Regular Season

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball’s Mya Tautges Gets 1,000th Career Point in Win Over Bemidji

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Pulls Away from Grand Rapids to Win at Home