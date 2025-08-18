Grand Rapids Goaltender Casey Makes Big Decisions for Hockey Future

We make decisions every day—mostly trivial, but on occasion we find ourselves staring down some big ones. And whether you seek input from others or just go with your gut, whatever decision you make, it’s yours and yours alone.

Grand Rapids goaltender Carter Casey knows all about that. He’s been making a few decisions of his own this summer, the kind that will forever shape his hockey future. But making decisions under pressure comes second nature to Casey—it’s what goaltenders do, and what he’s been doing it for Grand Rapids boys’ hockey the past two seasons.

“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m fortunate enough to to have opportunity to make decisions,” said Casey. “The decisions were obviously a lot of tough decisions, but I had a lot of people in my corner to help me make those decisions.”

They began this spring at the end of Casey’s junior season with the Thunderhawks, when he went to play for Waterloo of the USHL.

“Going down there, I expected to be the third goalie,” he explained. “I’d get used to what junior life is like but a couple of injuries and all of a sudden I was in and I was playing games.”

Between the pipes, Casey led the Black Hawks through the playoffs all the way to the Clark Cup Finals, proving he could hang with the best young hockey talent in the country. So when the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL came knocking, he decided playing in Canada was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“I think that was a big part of it,” he said. “I think being confident in myself, taking the next step. I want to take this thing as far as I possibly can and being up in Medicine Hat next year is what’s going to best get me ready to do it. So, I think the the development piece was huge and making sure I’m moving forward with my career.”

But the decision came at a cost. Casey will forego his senior season at Grand Rapids to make the jump to major juniors.

“It’s tough to leave my senior year,” he admitted. “It’s obviously a lot that I’m missing out on throughout the school year. Not only hockey, but just experiences socially, all that stuff. But at the same time, I think it’s what’s right for me. I think it’s what’s right for my career.”

The opportunity to play in the WHL, a part of the Canadian Hockey League, is a new prospect for American players who aspire to play college hockey. CHL players used to be ineligible due to the NCAA’s amateurism rules, but those rules changed this year, allowing for the crossover.

“We’re in a funny spot, right? This group that’s going up there this year, is kind of the forefront of it. We’re kind of the trailblazers of it,” Casey said. “It’s a higher scoring league, so I’m going to see see a lot of shots and a lot of different things. But it’s good. It’ll be really good for my development.”

“The facilities and everything in Medicine Hat is really nice,” he continued. “I can just spend a lot of time at the rink and can really dive in.

It wasn’t long after deciding to play for Medicine Hat that Casey made his final big decision: a commitment to play at the University of Minnesota.

“Seeing the ‘M’, wanting to wear that gopher jersey, that was a big part of my decision,” he said. “I loved it down there. The facilities are awesome. The school is great. Academics are a big thing for me. I want to get a really good degree and I’m hoping to get into the Carlson School.”

“They keep Minnesota guys too,” he added. “That’s the thing I really love. It’s a Minnesota built team, and I think being a part of that is going to be really cool.”

All the decisions have made for a whirlwind summer, but now, with his career path set, Casey is ready for the future to come to him.

“Head where your boots are,” he said. “Wherever your feet are, that’s where you got to be mentally. You can look ahead and dreaming big is great, but, you got to put in the work every day. And I think taking things day by day is one thing I’ve been trying to do, especially here this summer. Like spending summer with my buddies [before I leave] and being around here and just enjoying it.”

“I’ve been grinding and putting in a lot of work, but also, taking a lot of time to be where I am and enjoying my life,” he finished.

In August of 2024, Casey played for the U.S. National U18 Team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament in Canada. Earlier that year, he played in the Minnesota High School State Hockey Tournament and was the game-winning goalie in their quarterfinal match with White Bear Lake, arguably one of the best all-time finishes in tournament history. Next year, he will be eligible for the NHL draft.