Oct 2, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Hermantown

Grand Rapids girls’ volleyball was trying to extend a two-game win streak on Tuesday. The Thunderhawks were on the road in Hermantown on Dig Pink Night for a big Section 7AAA showdown.

Unfortunately for Grand Rapids, it was a perfect night for Hermantown. The Thunderhawks fell in straight sets 3-0, although each set was decided by three points or less. Keep an eye on that potential matchup come section tourney time.

