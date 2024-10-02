Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Hermantown

Grand Rapids girls’ volleyball was trying to extend a two-game win streak on Tuesday. The Thunderhawks were on the road in Hermantown on Dig Pink Night for a big Section 7AAA showdown.

Unfortunately for Grand Rapids, it was a perfect night for Hermantown. The Thunderhawks fell in straight sets 3-0, although each set was decided by three points or less. Keep an eye on that potential matchup come section tourney time.