Nov 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Girls’ V-Ball Falls to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in State Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids girls’ volleyball is back at the Class AAA state tournament for the fourth time in five years but are still searching for that elusive title. The Thunderhawks entered the quarterfinals on Wednesday as the 7-seed and were matched up with 2-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Red Knights’ hitters were too much for the Thunderhawks to handle, and Benilde-St. Margaret ended up winning three sets to zero. Grand Rapids will now move to the consolation bracket, where they’ll take on Mahtomedi on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

pathways to wellness leech lake tournament 1

11-05-2025

Health & Lifestyle

Pathways to Wellness B-Ball Tourney at Cass Lake-Bena Promotes Community Well-Being

dan moen bemidji senior tennis thumbnail

11-05-2025

Community

Age No Object for Father & Son Senior Tennis Players from Bemidji

grand rapids football postseason practice thumbnail 2

11-04-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Football Leaning on Experience to Secure Trip to the Bank

pierz football postseason 2025 practice

11-04-2025

Sports

Pierz Football’s Physical Play Key to Postseason Success