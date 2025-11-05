Grand Rapids Girls’ V-Ball Falls to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in State Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids girls’ volleyball is back at the Class AAA state tournament for the fourth time in five years but are still searching for that elusive title. The Thunderhawks entered the quarterfinals on Wednesday as the 7-seed and were matched up with 2-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Red Knights’ hitters were too much for the Thunderhawks to handle, and Benilde-St. Margaret ended up winning three sets to zero. Grand Rapids will now move to the consolation bracket, where they’ll take on Mahtomedi on Thursday at 11 a.m.