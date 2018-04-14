Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Girls Lacrosse Falls To Hermantown

Lakeland News
Apr. 14 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Bryan Hansen said

This is a video of a distracted driver.... Read More

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Beltrami County Historical Society

The Beltrami County Historical Society was founded in 1952, initially located near Paul and Babe at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.  Today, the
Posted on Mar. 30 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Beltrami County Historical Society

Posted on Mar. 30 2018

Lakeland Currents: Toward Zero Deaths

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Lakeland Currents: Peacemaker Resources

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Lakeland Currents: Building Workplaces That Work For Women

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota GreenStep Cities

Posted on Feb. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.