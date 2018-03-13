DONATE

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Rolling To Third Straight State Tournament

Collin Talbert
Mar. 12 2018
For the third straight season, Grand Rapids girls basketball is heading south for the Class 3A state tournament. The Thunderhawks are red-hot winning seven games in a row, and ready to make some noise.

