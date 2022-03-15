Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Back at State for Second Straight Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Grand Rapids girls basketball team is back at the Class AAA state tournament for a second year in a row. The Thunderhawks made it back-to-back by defeating Cloquet 51-39 in the Section 7AAA championship game. Surprisingly, Grand Rapids has zero seniors on their roster this year.

Offensively, the Thunderhawks are led by junior guard and NDSU commit Taryn Hamling, who’s averaging over 21 points per game. However, Grand Rapids’ calling card all season has been their defense that’s holding its opponents under 30 points per game.

Grand Rapids enters the state tournament with a 25-3 record. They’ll take on the #2 seed in the Class AAA bracket, St. Paul Como Park, on Wednesday, March 16th at 2:00 PM at the Muturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.