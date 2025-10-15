Grand Rapids Football Rolls Rock Ridge 63-6 to End Regular Season

It’s been a steady climb up the rankings this year for Grand Rapids football.

Heading into the final game of the regular season on Wednesday, the 6-1 Thunderhawks were ranked fourth in Class AAAA and could boast an undefeated section record if they knocked off the final opponent on their schedule. They were at home taking on Rock Ridge, and a win would almost certainly earn them the 1-seed and a first round bye heading into the playoffs.

Grand Rapids made a statement in their season finale, beating Rock Ridge 63-6. The Thunderhawks finish 7-1 overall and 5-0 in section play.