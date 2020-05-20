Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Football Program Stays “United”

Chaz MootzMay. 19 2020

The player and coach connection is something special in sports. Unfortunately that connection has been limited to being only virtual the past couple of months due to Covid-19. However, with proper social distancing, the Grand Rapids football staff has been able to see their players once again and remain united.

Head coach Greg Spahn and his staff have been going door-to-door delivering “United” T-shirts to players in the program ranging from 6th to 12th grade. The coaches practiced safe social distancing and wore masks in order to deliver the shirts to the players.

