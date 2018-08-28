Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Football Looking for Wins and the Belt

AJ Feldman
Aug. 27 2018
Leave a Comment

From 2011-2014, the Grand Rapids football team won just six games. In the three years since, that number has risen to 17. But they’re not satisfied with the level of success they’ve had.

There will be a lot of new faces on the field this year, as a large graduating class gives Grand Rapids just eight seniors this year, but that includes returning senior quarterback Brendin Morlan.

“I’ve seen already a lot of growth from him from last year to this year, and since he’s been in the program. It’s just tremendous,” says head coach Greg Spahn.

Morlan will have an entirely new offensive line this season after graduating all five of its players last season.

“It’s coming along good, I think they’re doing alright, doing a good job,” says Morlan. “They’ll get better, too. Always room for improvements.”

The Thunderhawks say you can attribute their recent turnaround to their coach instilling a new culture both on the field and in the weight room.

“Coach Spahn really gets in our heads that we have to go all out and do our best every game,” says junior wide receiver Dawson Broberg.

“He’s really helped our program with the weight room, and Coach [Chad] Anderson, he’s a huge weight room guy, so that really helped our program,” says sophomore running back Caden Hofstad.

That attitude now has a reward: a championship wrestling-style belt that is awarded to the person who puts in the most work that week and exemplifies what the team wants its players to be.

“That’s what we’re trying to get these kids to understand about life,” says Spahn. “It takes accountability, it takes ownership, it takes being all-in and able to understand that the only arbiter of your fate is you.”

Even with a younger team, Grand Rapids is confident it can put in the work to improve off of last year’s season.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Blackduck Football Takes Win Over Bagley

Crosby-Ironton Football Falls Against Two Harbors

Returning Players Set To Power Deer River Football

Pine River-Backus Cancels Varsity Football Season

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.