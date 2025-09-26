Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Sep 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Grand Rapids Football Ends Hermantown’s Undefeated Streak with 34-20 Win
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
09-26-2025
Community
Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Distributes $126,000 in Tourney Proceeds
09-26-2025
Sports
Bemidji Football Holds to Babe’s Bell After 44-14 Blowout Over Brainerd
09-26-2025
Sports
Pine River-Backus Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Crosby-Ironton at Home
09-26-2025
Sports
BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to #1 Wisconsin in Season Opener
Scroll To Top