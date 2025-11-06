Grand Rapids Football Blows Out Benilde-St. Margaret’s in State Quarterfinal

For the fifth time in program history, Grand Rapids football is playing in the state tournament. Through the section playoffs, the Thunderhawks didn’t allow a single touchdown while drowning opponents in points, scoring 101 in two games.

In the Class AAAA state quarterfinal at Brainerd High School on Thursday, they continued to steamroll their way through the playoffs, with Benilde-St. Margaret’s just unfortunate to be in the way. Grand Rapids came away with a 54-7 victory, with their first TD allowed in 12 quarters of play.

The Thunderhawks have punched their ticket to U.S. Bank Stadium as they continue to get it done on both sides of the ball.

“Everybody in the backfield is able to score, run hard,” explained junior RB/LB Mason Johnson after the game. “Our whole backfield is full of people who can run the ball, and Coach knows it and everyone should know it. Even the people who don’t start, as soon as they go in, they run the ball hard and they score and they go to work. So, it’s just all around, we got skill everywhere.”

“It was amazing,” said junior Grady Giffen of how the game went. “I saw Kaden Sweeney tip it and I was like, ‘That’s mine,’ and I got it and it just felt amazing. I knew we were ready to win after that. It’s just what we do at practice—you know, practice, we work on those things. We work on tips, we work on everything. You know, we work on the physicality. We got it all in practice. We keep practicing it, we can beat anyone.

Rapids now has a date with the 2-seed from the south, Kasson-Mantorville. That game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank.