DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Food Bank Holds Public Service Day Of Action For Hunger Relief

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

Politicians and the public packed potatoes and pinto beans to help take action against hunger. It all went down at the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids for its Public Service Day of Action.

Public Service Day Of Action at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids.

“Alleviating hunger helps people concentrate on what comes next, getting to work, getting to school, getting an education and moving forward with your life” said Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Executive Director Susan Estee.

Second Harvest serves seven counties in north central Minnesota including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing County. The food bank provides food to about 115 non-profits including food shelves and soup kitchens.

“It’s really important that we bring in people who are elected, who set policies in our community, to think about the people who are hungry and how can we work together to make a difference for people in need,” said Estee.

For Rep. Sandy Layman (R), District 5-B, hearing the stories of children going to bed hungry and seniors having to choose between medication or food tugs at your heart strings.

“I really welcome the opportunity to come, to tour and understand how this system works,” said Layman.

According to Feeding America, Itasca County has a food insecurity rate of 11 percent. At the Public Service Day of Action, guests shared the impact hunger can have.

As part of a statewide sharing program, Second Harvest distributes more food to all.

Public Service Day Of Action at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids.

“People in International Falls get the same benefit as those in St. Paul, I think that’s really reassuring for us to know that we have a system already in place,” said Layman. “If we can support people that are hungry, actually have access to food at no cost,”

Donating food, funds and time volunteering are a few of the ways the community can get involved.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: King Elementary Food Pantry Program Goes The Extra Yard With The Super Bowl Fund

Grand Rapids Food Shelf Halfway To March Fundraising Goal

Itasca Holiday Program Provides Foods, Gifts To Families

School Offers Food Shelf For Students, Families In Need

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Relay For Life Looks For A New Home

The Sanford Center is Bemidji’s crown jewel for drawing large events to the city of Bemidji. However, for some organizations, it is no longer
Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Relay For Life Looks For A New Home

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Fishing Tips: Invasive Species Prevention (Part 2)

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

6 Hurt After Air Force Reserve Bus Collides With Semi

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Minnesota Plans To Fight For Amazon's 2nd Headquarters

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

University of Minnesota Earns $8 Million For Facilities Project

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.