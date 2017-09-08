Grand Rapids Food Bank Holds Public Service Day Of Action For Hunger Relief

Politicians and the public packed potatoes and pinto beans to help take action against hunger. It all went down at the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids for its Public Service Day of Action.

“Alleviating hunger helps people concentrate on what comes next, getting to work, getting to school, getting an education and moving forward with your life” said Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Executive Director Susan Estee.

Second Harvest serves seven counties in north central Minnesota including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing County. The food bank provides food to about 115 non-profits including food shelves and soup kitchens.

“It’s really important that we bring in people who are elected, who set policies in our community, to think about the people who are hungry and how can we work together to make a difference for people in need,” said Estee.

For Rep. Sandy Layman (R), District 5-B, hearing the stories of children going to bed hungry and seniors having to choose between medication or food tugs at your heart strings.

“I really welcome the opportunity to come, to tour and understand how this system works,” said Layman.

According to Feeding America, Itasca County has a food insecurity rate of 11 percent. At the Public Service Day of Action, guests shared the impact hunger can have.

As part of a statewide sharing program, Second Harvest distributes more food to all.

“People in International Falls get the same benefit as those in St. Paul, I think that’s really reassuring for us to know that we have a system already in place,” said Layman. “If we can support people that are hungry, actually have access to food at no cost,”

Donating food, funds and time volunteering are a few of the ways the community can get involved.