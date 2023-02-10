Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Fire Claims Life of Unnamed Woman

Mary BalstadFeb. 10 2023

A fire in Grand Rapids claimed the life of one individual on Thursday.

According to the press release, at 5:19 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on February 8. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units on the main level upon arriving to the scene. While searching the apartment, personnel found one person in the unit’s living room.

The victim was quickly removed from the apartment. Life-saving measures were given to her until an ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital. The unnamed woman was later pronounced dead. Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department stated all other occupants of the building were evacuated without injury. They were later returned to their residences.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department are currently investigating the fire. Currently, the cause of the fire is “undetermined.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Goats Killed in Barn Fire North of Nimrod

Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids Celebrates Relocation Anniversary

Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire

Northland 300 Snowmobile Charity Ride Celebrates 35 Years of Funds & Friends

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.