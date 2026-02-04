Feb 4, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Grand Rapids Curler Aileen Geving Makes Women’s U.S. Olympic Curling Team
Grand Rapids curler Aileen Geving made the women’s U.S. Olympic Curling team as an alternate for the upcoming 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games.
Geving, who curls at the Itasca Curling Club, is already in Europe with the team. She will fill in on an as-needed basis for competition but otherwise will spend her time testing the rocks and ice sheets, taking notes, and consulting with her teammates ahead of their matches.