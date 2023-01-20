Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset.
The Minnesota State Patrol report on Thursday, January 19, at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV, which was traveling eastbound, driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
Frazier and his passenger, Carole Frazier, 79, both sustained life threatening injuries. Both were transported to a Grand Rapids hospital. Emergency personnel deemed Wilson to have non-life threatening injuries from the crash.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor and all parties were wearing their seatbelts.
The Grand Rapids Police Department, Cohasset Fire Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and North Ambulance Service all assisted on the scene.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.