Grand Rapids Community Updating Plan to Revitalize Downtown

Mary BalstadOct. 14 2022

For the past 16 years, the city of Grand Rapids had a plan for their downtown development. Now, they are updating that plan.

Since early summer this year, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has been consulting professionals and the public alike to learn what could keep their historic downtown alive for years to come.

For many cities, their downtown is considered the heart of the community. While Grand Rapids’ heart showcases local businesses and public spaces, working off a plan from 2006 in 2022 could possibly stifle important growing opportunities.

In order to alleviate any blockage to community growth, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority is working to update this plan. Wednesday night, the authority invited community members to share their opinions on what the updated downtown plan could include for the next 10 to 15 years.

Through community outreach events like the one at Rapids Brewing, the Development Authority has already received feedback from almost 1,000 Grand Rapids residents regarding the updated Downtown Plan. With comments coming in, the authority can learn what is working and what is not in order to create a downtown for everyone.

The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority and SRF Consulting are aiming to have this stage of the plan updates completed by the end of the year. After drafting a new plan with the feedback and information gathered, they will hold more interviews and sessions for further community input.

