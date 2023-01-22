Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Community Joins in on Habitat for Humanity House Build

Justin OthoudtJan. 21 2023

Since 1992, Itasca County’s Habitat for Humanity has been providing homes for those in need throughout the county. Friday morning was no different, as members of the Grand Rapids Rotary Club helped with the construction of Habitat for Humanity’s latest home building project.

“We have a whole crew working this morning, and it’s really exciting to be able to participate in providing housing for our community members,” said Grand Rapids Rotary Club member Mary Ives.

Habitat for Humanity described how it felt to see community members joining in their efforts after what has happened in the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since COVID, we kinda had to really drop down to not having many volunteers at all if none, and so it’s exciting to see those people starting to come out and start to work with us again,” explained Itasca County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jamie Mjolsness.

This particular house is being built to be as handicap accessible as possible and includes an open-concept living space, wide hallways with door frames, and even having a bathroom with a walk-in shower, all to ensure the family that will be inhabiting the space will have all their needs fulfilled.

At its heart, these projects are meant to unite communities by supporting one another, and seeing community members volunteer makes that goal even more tangible.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to participate,” said Ives. “Habitat is very strong in our community, and it makes us feel good to be able to support a project that helps people have affordable housing and an opportunity to own their own home.”

This home marked Itasca County Habitat for Humanity’s 48th home built throughout the county since their founding in 1992.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

Habitat for Humanity in Brainerd Seeking Volunteers for Ongoing House Builds

Pizza Ranch in Bemidji Ready to Open to the Public

Itasca Co. HRA to Build Houses That Maintain “Permanent Affordability”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.