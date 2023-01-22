Grand Rapids Community Joins in on Habitat for Humanity House Build

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Since 1992, Itasca County’s Habitat for Humanity has been providing homes for those in need throughout the county. Friday morning was no different, as members of the Grand Rapids Rotary Club helped with the construction of Habitat for Humanity’s latest home building project.

“We have a whole crew working this morning, and it’s really exciting to be able to participate in providing housing for our community members,” said Grand Rapids Rotary Club member Mary Ives.

Habitat for Humanity described how it felt to see community members joining in their efforts after what has happened in the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since COVID, we kinda had to really drop down to not having many volunteers at all if none, and so it’s exciting to see those people starting to come out and start to work with us again,” explained Itasca County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jamie Mjolsness.

This particular house is being built to be as handicap accessible as possible and includes an open-concept living space, wide hallways with door frames, and even having a bathroom with a walk-in shower, all to ensure the family that will be inhabiting the space will have all their needs fulfilled.

At its heart, these projects are meant to unite communities by supporting one another, and seeing community members volunteer makes that goal even more tangible.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to participate,” said Ives. “Habitat is very strong in our community, and it makes us feel good to be able to support a project that helps people have affordable housing and an opportunity to own their own home.”

This home marked Itasca County Habitat for Humanity’s 48th home built throughout the county since their founding in 1992.

