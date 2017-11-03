Grand Rapids Celebrates Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

You don’t need a calendar to know what season it is. Just about everywhere you look, you can see blaze orange, meaning the hunting season is upon us. For the city of Grand Rapids, this year’s deer season is extra special because they were chosen as the host city for the Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener.

As conditions just right with fresh snow on the ground, this year’s deer season is expected to be one of the best in recent years.

One way the city of Grand Rapids is hoping to keep the deer opener fresh is by moving its expo outside, giving it a carnival-like atmosphere right under the big top.

TimberLake Lodge is at the center of the action, and through loyal and dedicated volunteers, they hope to showcase life in northern Minnesota. With demonstrations, displays and interactive games, the city of Grand Rapids hopes to show off some of the best attractions they have to offer.

For the state of Minnesota, events like the Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener is a way to grow tourism and showcase greater Minnesota.

With the blaze orange carpet rolled out for Governor Dayton, the celebration of a Minnesota tradition has only just begun.

Grand Rapids has been preparing for Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener since last years deer season. Plans are already underway for the 2018 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener which will be held in Hinkley.