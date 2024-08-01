Aug 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids’ Casey, Brainerd’s Stengrim to Represent USA U18 Hockey in Alberta

Team USA released their 23-man roster for the Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament in Edmonton, Alberta next week, and two local high school hockey players will get to don the red, white, and blue.

Carter Casey from Grand Rapids and Kade Stengrim from Brainerd are two of the six Minnesotans to make the roster, and of those six, they’re two of the three that are still in high school.

Both Casey and Stengrim are relishing the opportunity to compete for the United States.

Last season in the Thunderhawks’ goal, Casey had a .913 save percentage, only allowing 2.42 goals per game while helping his team to their first state tournament in seven years. For the Warriors, Stengrim amassed 46 points on 24 goals and 22 assists.

Now, they both get to showcase their skills while representing their hometowns and schools on an international stage.

The United States plays Czechia on Monday, August 5th at 4:30 p.m.

