Grand Rapids Breaks Ground on New Clean Energy Facility

Betsy Melin — Jun. 22 2021

Today in Grand Rapids, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new solar and battery storage facility that will help Itasca County move towards clean energy.

On Tuesday, construction started on a new solar array facility in Grand Rapids. It will be comprised of over 15 acres of solar panels and a lithium battery storage system. This is a first-of-its-kind facility for northern Minnesota.

The project has taken years of work from various groups, including the Grand Rapids City Council and Grand Rapids Public Utilities, Itasca Clean Energy Team, and US Solar.

The amount of power generated and stored will account for a significant amount within the community. Not only will the site offset local power currently being produced by coal, it will also provide a native pollinator habitat and be a learning and educational tool. But the biggest impact for Grand Rapids Public Utilities will be the ability to shave down their peak power demand.

The commissioning of solar power into the city’s grid will be in late October to early November of this year.

