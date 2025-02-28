Grand Rapids Boys’ Wrestling Wins AA Consolation Bracket to Take 5th at State

In Class AA, unseeded Grand Rapids boys’ wrestling was making their 14th state appearance, and their first in eight years. They were battling 3-seed Simley, the reigning champs.

At 127 lb., Asher Brenden got a win by fall at the 4:26 mark, and at 139, Christian Jelle was putting on a masterclass in technique and came out on top with a 24-8 technical fall.

Grand Rapids would tie Simley 33-33, but the Spartans would take the dual over the Thunderhawks based on tiebreaker criteria, winning seven of the 13 matches. However, the Thunderhawks went on to win the consolation bracket and took fifth place.