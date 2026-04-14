Grand Rapids Boys’ Tennis Edges Bemidji 4-3 on the Road

Bemidji boys’ tennis was hosting Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

In No. 1 doubles, Thunderhawks Grady Giffen and Ben Schroeder beat the Lumberjacks’ Peter Mathews and Chase Fairchild in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Bemidji’s Owen Lappinga faced Will Haarklau and won the match 6-1, 6-0. And in No. 2 singles, Jax Colter got the win for Grand Rapids against Josh Arel 7-5, 7-5.

Grand Rapids edged Bemidji 4-3. giving the Jacks their first loss of the season.