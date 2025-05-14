May 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Grand Rapids Boys’ Tennis Beats Brainerd in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs
Boys’ tennis is the first spring sport to start its section tournaments, with first-round action beginning on Tuesday. In Class 7AA, Brainerd earned the 8-seed and thus a home game, and they were paired with 9-seed Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids beat Brainerd 5-2 to move on to the second round in the team bracket, which will be at top-seed Elk River next week. As a team, Brainerd’s season is done, but it’s not over yet for some of the Warriors—the individual section tourney is Thursday at Blaine High School.
