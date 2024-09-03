Sep 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer Stays Unbeaten After 0-0 Tie with Bemidji

With their match at Crookston last Thursday postponed due to thunderstorms, it had been two weeks since Bemidji boys’ soccer last played a game, which was a 3-2 loss to St. Michael-Albertville they’d like to wash their hands of.

But it wouldn’t be easy, as undefeated Grand Rapids loomed on Tuesday night. They had won three straight since opening the season with a tie at Moorhead.

With the two teams having tied 2-2 in their lone meeting last year, the Thunderhawks hosted the Lumberjacks. But there would be no scoring, and with the game ending in a 0-0 tie, Bemidji and Grand Rapids will have to wait another year to settle who is the better team.

