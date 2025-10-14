Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer Falls to Duluth Denfeld in Section 7AA Final

It was late in the season when the wins finally started to come for Grand Rapids boys’ soccer. After starting 2-7, the Thunderhawks would rally to go 4-2-1 over their final seven contests, riding that momentum all through the Section 7AA playoffs and to the title match.

2-seed Grand Rapids was at top-seed Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday with a berth in the state tournament on the line. The Hunters beat the T-Hawks 2-0 during the regular season.

Denfeld scored once in the middle of the first half and held off Grand Rapids, who couldn’t muster anything offensively. 1-0 was the final as the Thunderhawks’ season comes to an end.