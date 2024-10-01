Oct 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer Comes Out on Top Over Duluth Marshall
Coming into Monday’s matchup on the road at Duluth East, Grand Rapids boys’ soccer was down to just two games left in the regular season. The Thunderhawks were sitting at 8-4-3 on the year and were unbeaten in their last three games, and they were trying to make it four with a win over the Hilltoppers.
Grand Rapids came out on top 3-2 over Duluth East. They have one more game left this season, which is on the road Saturday at St. Francis.