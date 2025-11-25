Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey’s Season Opener vs. Duluth East Ends in Tie

It’s a new season and a new look for Grand Rapids boys’ hockey after the program graduated four seniors from last year’s squad. But the other blow to the roster came from the departures of junior goaltender Carter Casey, who left school early to play for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, and junior forward Luke Palecek, who now plays at Cretin-Derham Hall.

On Tuesday night, there was a chance to see who steps up to fill in the gaps as the Thunderhawks opened their season at Duluth East. Seth Carlson was the first to score, putting Grand Rapids up 1-0, but the game ultimately ended in a 2-2 tie.