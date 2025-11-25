Nov 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey’s Season Opener vs. Duluth East Ends in Tie

It’s a new season and a new look for Grand Rapids boys’ hockey after the program graduated four seniors from last year’s squad. But the other blow to the roster came from the departures of junior goaltender Carter Casey, who left school early to play for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, and junior forward Luke Palecek, who now plays at Cretin-Derham Hall.

On Tuesday night, there was a chance to see who steps up to fill in the gaps as the Thunderhawks opened their season at Duluth East. Seth Carlson was the first to score, putting Grand Rapids up 1-0, but the game ultimately ended in a 2-2 tie.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Warroad Hockey Generic sqk copy

11-25-2025

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Stays Undefeated with 2-0 Win at Warroad

Pequot Lakes Patriots Basketball Generic Thumbnail

11-25-2025

Sports

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Fights Back to Beat Proctor at Home

blackduck walker hackensack akeley wha w h a basketball thumbnail

11-25-2025

Sports

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ Basketball Edges Blackduck 49-46

bsu unified bocce 2

11-25-2025

Community

Northwoods Experience: BSU Hosts 3rd Annual Unified Bocce Invite