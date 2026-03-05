Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Takes OT Loss Against Rosemount in State Quarterfinals

Two years ago in the 5-4 quarterfinal match-up of the state hockey tournament, Grand Rapids treated us to an instant classic when they scored with less than a second left in regulation to beat White Bear Lake 2-1. And this year, they delivered more late-game heroics in St. Paul.

On Thursday in the Class AA quarterfinal, Rapids was the 5-seed taking on 4-seed Rosemount. The Irish beat the Thunderhawks 6-0 earlier this season.

In the first period, the T-Hawks seemed unfazed as Ander Rajala drew first blood, but the Irish would even the score in the second. Late in the third period, Rosemount took the lead, where Channing Goodwin made it 2-1 and put Rapids in desperation mode.

With just 30 seconds left to play, the Thunderhawks had an extra skater and found the back of the net, where Jameson Duell deflected a shot from Grant Vershey to force overtime. But in the extra frame, Cade Sherman won it for the Irish 3-2 and made the hearts of the Grand Rapids faithful break this time around.

However, for the Thunderhawks, just getting to this moment seemed improbable when they were only 3-8-1 at the start of the new year before going 12-4 and winning their section.

“The turnaround had nothing to do with just the fact that, you know, you believe in your guys,” said head coach Grant Clafton after the game. “They feed off of that and they believe in themselves and when you have a little bit of success and it starts going, then it snowballs, and then you get kind of what we did at the end of the year.”

“Everybody believed in our end goal, and we always said all year it was 25 scrimmages,” explained senior captain Alex Salisbury. “And I think the adversity really pushed us through and we had a strong mental mind and that’s what got us here.”

We dreamed of playing at the state tournament, always talked about it all the way up, and it’s a dream come true for sure,” added senior captain Dylan Clayton. “Obviously it’s not the outcome we wanted, but we’ll keep battling and hopefully get a medal.”

Grand Rapids still has a chance to end the season with a win as they move to the consolation bracket, where they’ll play Gentry Academy at 10 a.m. on Friday.