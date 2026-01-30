Jan 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Takes Loss to Rock Ridge 4-3

Grand Rapids boys’ hockey was coming off a huge road win over Duluth Marshall on Tuesday and got another big Section 7AA match-up on Friday at Rock Ridge.

The Thunderhawks broke through first with a William Shermoen goal. Rock Ridge answered with two of their own to take the lead, but on their own power play, Grand Rapids’ Seth Carlson broke away and passed it to Ander Rajala, who tied it at two.

However, Grand Rapids was unable to ever regain the lead and fell to Rock Ridge 4-3.

