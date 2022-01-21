Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Once Again One of the State’s Best

Chaz MootzJan. 20 2022

Not many boys hockey programs in the state have had the string of consistent excellence like Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks have made trips to the state tournament in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and have made it all the way to the Xcel Energy Center in two of the past six years. That tradition of 16 state tournament appearances and four state championships has made Grand Rapids a state powerhouse and further motivates future Thunderhawks.

This year’s team has once again been among the state’s best, currently sitting at 13-3 and ranked 9th in the state in Class 2A. Joey DelGreco leads the way offensively for Rapids, scoring 44 points. However, the Thunderhawks have five other players that have scored 20 or more points so far this season. Grand Rapids’ defensive line and depth have also been big reasons why the Thunderhawks have outscored their opponents by over four goals a game.

The schedule will be tough to close out the regular season for Rapids, as eight of the Thunderhawks’ final nine games are against teams that currently have a winning record.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Warroad Boys Hockey Falls to Hermantown in OT

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Makes Statement with Big Win Over Duluth Denfeld

Brainerd Boys Hockey Takes Win Over Bemidji 5-3 at Home

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Shuts Out Superior 7-0

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - 218 Relocate

Posted on Jan. 7 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.