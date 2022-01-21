Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Once Again One of the State’s Best

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not many boys hockey programs in the state have had the string of consistent excellence like Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks have made trips to the state tournament in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and have made it all the way to the Xcel Energy Center in two of the past six years. That tradition of 16 state tournament appearances and four state championships has made Grand Rapids a state powerhouse and further motivates future Thunderhawks.

This year’s team has once again been among the state’s best, currently sitting at 13-3 and ranked 9th in the state in Class 2A. Joey DelGreco leads the way offensively for Rapids, scoring 44 points. However, the Thunderhawks have five other players that have scored 20 or more points so far this season. Grand Rapids’ defensive line and depth have also been big reasons why the Thunderhawks have outscored their opponents by over four goals a game.

The schedule will be tough to close out the regular season for Rapids, as eight of the Thunderhawks’ final nine games are against teams that currently have a winning record.