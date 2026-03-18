Grand Rapids Boys’ Basketball Having Fun With First State Tourney Appearance Since 2017

Grand Rapids Boys’ Basketball won 24-games this season en route to the Section 7AAA Title and a berth in the State Tournament. It equals their best win total from nine years ago when the last went to the tourney. The 7-seed Thunderhawks head in on an 8-game win streak. And while they’ll certainly be trying to continue that streak, they’ll also be trying to have a little fun while they’re there.

That’s because it’s fun to win. And if time flies when you’re having fun, then right now the T-Hawks are soaring. It wasn’t a fun start to the season for Grand Rapids though, losing their first two games of the season and three of their first five, but they would go 22-2 the rest of the way including the postseason.

“We were just having so much fun together,” said sophomore guard Gavin Wegwerth. “We bonded on busses and in practices and that’s really what started it. Then going into the section tournament, we were just having so much fun, I think that’s really just what fueled our run to the state tournament.”

The fun continues in the Class AAA Quarterfinals against 2-seed DeLaSalle. The two share a common opponent in Superior who beat the Thunderhawks by 17, but lost to the Islanders by 10.

“I’d say it’s a whole new season because we played Superior our first game, so we kind of didn’t really have it put together yet,” said senior guard and captain Alex Wegwerth. “I think we’re a completely different team now.”

By the end of the season, Grand Rapids average margin of victory was 20 points and although they’re scoring just over 73 PPG, they really set the tone on the other end of the court.

“Our defense is always there no matter what,” said senior guard and captain Joe Sutherland. “We always play really good defense and that’s kept us in a lot of games. Even when our shooting’s off that night, everybody plays the role and we really just work together as one cohesive unit.”

And for the T-Hawks, it made all the difference in their section championship game against Hibbing, grinding out a 60-53 win to secure the trophy and keep the fun going just a little longer.

“It’s been a dream of ours as a group collectively to go, so it was really fun,” said senior guard and captain Brenden Sylvester. “Last year we fell short. We wanted to go state and then coming back and doing it is probably like the best thing you can do, and it was a great feeling to.”

This will mark the 14th time Grand Rapids Boys’ Basketball is at the state tournament. Their best finish was in 2010 as runners-up to St. Paul Johnson. The Thunderhawks quarterfinal game with DeLaSalle will be played next Wednesday, March 25th with tip-off set for 2 PM.