Mar 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Boys’ B-Ball Heading Back to State for 1st Time in 9 Years

Coming into this week, the last time Grand Rapids boys’ basketball had won a section title was in 2017, and they had only won two games in the postseason since then until this year’s tournament.

The Thunderhawks entered the 7AAA playoffs as the top seed and won both their quarterfinal and semifinal match-ups by over 30 points. In Friday’s section final, Grand Rapids was taking on 3-seed Hibbing, who they only beat by 16 points combined in their two regular season meetings.

Rapids was able to stave off any late runs thanks to some good defense, and they held on to win 60-53, punching their ticket to state for the first time in nine years.

Boys’ basketball is now the fifth team sport at Grand Rapids High School to make the state tournament between the fall and winter seasons, along with numerous individuals in swimming, Nordic ski, and wrestling.

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