Grand Rapids Bicyclist Injured After Colliding with Vehicle on Highway 2

A 69-year-old bicyclist from Grand Rapids was injured after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 2 on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol report says a Ford Explorer and the bicycle were traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near Itasca Street in Grand Rapids when the bicycle crossed the highway and made contact with the SUV.

The bicyclist, Steven Storrs, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Brianna Barstow of Grand Rapids, was not injured.