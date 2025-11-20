Grand Rapids Biathlete Sgt. Cervenka To Compete for Spot on U.S. Olympic Team

The 25th Winter Olympic games are just a few months away, and one Grand Rapids native has his sights set on competing in Milano Cortina—literally.

After serving as an alternate for Team USA four years ago in Beijing, Army Sgt. Vaclav Cervenka is vying for a spot on the U.S. Biathlon Team that will compete at the Olympics in February.

Biathlon is a combination of Nordic ski and rifle shooting, a sport Sgt. Cervenka was born into. His mother competed in biathlon for the Czech National Team in the 1992 Olympic games, and his father coached Nordic ski at the University of Colorado before moving to Minnesota and coaching biathlon.

But it was also days spent on the Iron Range that helped Cervenka prepare for this opportunity.

“It’s not always pretty when you go out for a race, but you’re going to do it regardless,” he explained. “I had years of experience racing in barely legal temperatures in Minnesota, and then going you to Europe and it’s—all of a sudden it’s -2 [degrees Fahrenheit] and people are freaking out, but you’re like, ‘This is just another day on the Iron Range.’ I guess I would say I consider myself a very proud American and a very proud Minnesotan.”

Sgt. Cervenka currently serves in the Vermont Army National Guard and is part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which has a longstanding tradition of helping soldier-athletes compete in their sport while also serving their country, representing the U.S. and the Army on the world stage.

The final team of four will be announced right before the Winter Games in Milano Cortina, which run from Feb. 6-22, 2026.