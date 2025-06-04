Grand Rapids Baseball Wins Section 7AAA Title for 5th Straight Year

Grand Rapids baseball defeated Hermantown 12-2 on Wednesday in the Section 7AAA championship, with the Thunderhawks winning their fifth consecutive section title.

The Thunderhawks were perfect in this year’s section tourney, going 4-0. After the game, they shared their thoughts on heading back to state.

“It feels amazing. I mean, going to state every year in my high school career is something I’ve dreamed of, and it’s been awesome,” said senior SS/P Caleb Gunderson. “I think when we start making errors and start losing it a little bit, we have a lot of kids on the team that are really well at calling the game down, and then we just slow it down and then we get back to us.”

“It’ll be the fourth year I played in it, so I’m excited and hopefully we can get a little further, get a lot further than last year,” said senior CF/P Klous Jones. “I think it’s going to have to stick on like, we got to keep the energy we got and we got the pitching this year. So I think if we we can play our game, we can get further in.

“It’s pretty crazy, but at the same time it’s expected of this program, which is what makes us really great,” added senior CF/P Sam Dick. “We’ve got a lot of grit and resilience on our team, so I kind of—that’s been a huge factor for us all season.”

The Thunderhawks will see how far they can get at state when they had down to Jordan next Wednesday.