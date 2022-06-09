Grand Rapids Baseball Wins 7AAA Title, Making Back-To-Back State Tourney Appearances
The Grand Rapids baseball team took home the Section 7AAA championship for a second consecutive year with a 9-2 win over Chisago Lakes. Junior pitcher Myles Gunderson stuck out 5 batters and got the win on the mound, while senior Ben Keske hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 4th inning.
The Thunderhawks are now 16-6 on the season and will be making their 20th trip to the state tournament in school history. The Class AAA tournament will begin on Tuesday, June 14th at Chaska Athletic Park.