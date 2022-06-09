Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Baseball Wins 7AAA Title, Making Back-To-Back State Tourney Appearances

Chaz MootzJun. 8 2022

The Grand Rapids baseball team took home the Section 7AAA championship for a second consecutive year with a 9-2 win over Chisago Lakes. Junior pitcher Myles Gunderson stuck out 5 batters and got the win on the mound, while senior Ben Keske hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The Thunderhawks are now 16-6 on the season and will be making their 20th trip to the state tournament in school history. The Class AAA tournament will begin on Tuesday, June 14th at Chaska Athletic Park.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Roseau Boys Golf Takes 1st at 8AA Championship, Heading to State

Roseau Baseball Gets Eye-Popping Upset Over Perham to Advance to 8AA Final

Nevis Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Braham in 5A Elimination Game

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Baseball Beats Nevis in Subsection 5A West Championship

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Rotary Ends Human Trafficking

Posted on May. 27 2022

Backroads: Charlie Parr

Posted on May. 26 2022

Common Ground: Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes Blows Glass

Posted on May. 25 2022

Lakeland Currents - Understanding Management of Local Solid Waste

Posted on May. 20 2022

Backroads: ELSKA

Posted on May. 19 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.