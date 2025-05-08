May 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Baseball Sweeps Bemidji in Doubleheader on the Road

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mikes Roofing Ad

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Softball Hosts Alexandria, Wins 8-1

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Beats Rival Brainerd 5-2 at Home

Sports

BSU Women’s Track & Field Keeps Improving Ahead of 2025 NSIC Outdoor Championships

Sports

Confidence and a Positive Mindset Key for Brainerd Girls’ Golf