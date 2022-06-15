Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Baseball Gets Revenge on Mahtomedi with 2-0 Win in Class AAA Quarterfinal

Chaz MootzJun. 14 2022

The Grand Rapids baseball team fell to Mahtomedi in the Class AAA State Championship last year, but they got revenge on the Zephyrs this year by shutting them out 2-0 in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Thunderhawks got an heroic effort from their starting pitcher Myles Gunderson. The junior had a complete game shutout win with nine strikeouts, but looked to done for in the bottom of the 7th inning when he rolled his ankle fielding a bunt.

After being examined by the training staff for five minutes, Gunderson was able to fight through the pain, continuing pitching, and get the final three outs of the game with the bases loaded.

Gunderson and Thunderhawks will now take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class AAA state semifinal game on Wednesday at 2:30 at Chaska Athletic Park.

By — Chaz Mootz

