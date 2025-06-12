Jun 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Grand Rapids Baseball Falls to Totino-Grace in Class AAA Consolation Final

After falling to Delano in the Class AAA quarterfinal of the state tournament on Wednesday, Grand Rapids baseball bounced back Thursday morning with a 10-0 win over Stewartville in the consolation semifinals. The victory set the Thunderhawks up with a meeting against Totino-Grace in the consolation final at the Chaska Athletic Park.

Grand Rapids fell 4-3 to the Eagles on a walk-off to end the season. The Thunderhawks finish the year 18-9 overall and as the five-time reigning Section 7AAA champs.

