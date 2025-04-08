Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Grand Rapids Baseball Falls to Superior 6-5 in Season Opener
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji to Host 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Hockey Pre-Tournament Series
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Begins 1st Season as MSHSL-Sanctioned Sport
Sports
Bemidji 60+ Senior ‘Old Timers’ Win Legends of Hockey Tourney in Bozeman
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Edges Grand Rapids, Shuts Out Crookston in Season Opener
Scroll To Top